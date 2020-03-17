Global Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Telemetry ensures seamless connectivity in the aerospace and defence sector, with the help of which users may assess and evaluate real-time data from ground control stations. With growing unreliability of the modern warfare rundown, the need for effective transmission technology has increases, ensuring fair growth of the telemetry market in the aerospace and defence sector.

Technology

Telemetry helps provide with a means for long-range wireless transmission of messages and signals, especially helpful in military applications

This is used to communicate with UAVs and other aeronautical vessels for defence purposes. Tactical meteorological systems are also employed for such applications, aiding with flight operations by assessing weather conditions prior to (as well as in real time) take-offs.

Market Dynamics

Owing to surging investments in the aerospace and defence sector, the telemetry market has become a very competitive landscape, offering huge growth opportunities to competing vendors. The market stands to grow significantly amongst such competition, with the focus on providing economic and quality systems coupled with latest technology and materials.

Key competing points targeted by market players include in-house manufacturing capability, R&D investments, product offerings, newer technologies, global footprint network, and a strong client network

The only significant hurdle the market is facing is the reduction in the defence budget in most economies. With lesser investments, the market faces a serious threat wherein manufacturers would have lesser inclination towards R&D and product offerings, thus leading to potential product declines.

Market Segmentation

The global telemetry market is segmented based on application and type. On the basis of application, into aerospace and defence, and by type, into radio and satellite. The aerospace segment dominates the market share in terms of sales and revenue, and is poised to grow further during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in versatility and flexibility of the telemetry systems, improving vehicles in terms of power and reliability.

Regional Analysis

The market is segregated into five important regional segments – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa. Amongst these, North America holds the highest share in terms of market value, majorly contributed to by the US. This is coherence with the US being the owner of the highest number of operational satellites and extensive military research and expenditure.

Key players

Key players in the market include Cobham, BAE Systems, Honeywell, Zodiac Aerospace, L-3 Communications, Curtiss-Wright, Finmeccanica, Dassault Aviation, Orbit Technologies, and Kongsberg Gruppen.

