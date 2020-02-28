Global aerodynamic market to reach USD 31.2 billion by 2025 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Global aerodynamic market valued approximately USD 21.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing electric vehicle production with rising demand of aerodynamic components across the globe is fueling the global aerodynamic market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to report of global EV outlook in 2016, around 750 thousand sales of electric vehicles were found globally, that covered 29% of total market share in 2016. Thus, increasing demand and production of electric vehicle is expected to drive the global aerodynamic market growth owing to its advanced offering that guarantees better aesthetics and higher fuel economy.

On the basis of segmentation, the Aerodynamic market is segmented into Electric Vehicle Type, Mechanism, Vehicle Type and Application. Electric vehicle segment is further divided into BEV and HEV, Mechanism segment includes active system and passive system. Vehicle Type segment is categorized into light-duty vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles and Application segment includes Air Dam, Diffuser, Gap Fairing, Grille Shutter, Side Skirts, Spoiler and Wind Deflector. and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025. The, by application owing to cooling requirements of engines in all vehicle type.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The leading market players include-

Magna Exteriors, Roechling Automotive, Plastic Omnium, SMP Deutschland GmbH, Valeo, SRG Global, Inc., Polytec Holding AG, Ap Plasman, Inoac Corporation, Rehau Group, P.U. Tech Industry Sdn.Bhd, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg, Hbpo GmbH, Spoiler Factory, Batz, S. Coop., Piedmont Plastics, Inc., Airflow Deflector Inc., Hilton Docker Mouldings Ltd, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Sonceboz

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Electric Vehicle Type:

BEV

HEV

By Mechanism:

Active System

Passive System

By Vehicle Type:

Light-Duty Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Application:

Air Dam

Diffuser

Gap Fairing

Grille Shutter

Side Skirts

Spoiler

Wind Deflector

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

