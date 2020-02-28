Global aerodynamic market to reach USD 31.2 billion by 2025 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Global aerodynamic market valued approximately USD 21.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing electric vehicle production with rising demand of aerodynamic components across the globe is fueling the global aerodynamic market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to report of global EV outlook in 2016, around 750 thousand sales of electric vehicles were found globally, that covered 29% of total market share in 2016. Thus, increasing demand and production of electric vehicle is expected to drive the global aerodynamic market growth owing to its advanced offering that guarantees better aesthetics and higher fuel economy.
On the basis of segmentation, the Aerodynamic market is segmented into Electric Vehicle Type, Mechanism, Vehicle Type and Application. Electric vehicle segment is further divided into BEV and HEV, Mechanism segment includes active system and passive system. Vehicle Type segment is categorized into light-duty vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles and Application segment includes Air Dam, Diffuser, Gap Fairing, Grille Shutter, Side Skirts, Spoiler and Wind Deflector. and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025. The, by application owing to cooling requirements of engines in all vehicle type.
The leading market players include-
Magna Exteriors, Roechling Automotive, Plastic Omnium, SMP Deutschland GmbH, Valeo, SRG Global, Inc., Polytec Holding AG, Ap Plasman, Inoac Corporation, Rehau Group, P.U. Tech Industry Sdn.Bhd, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg, Hbpo GmbH, Spoiler Factory, Batz, S. Coop., Piedmont Plastics, Inc., Airflow Deflector Inc., Hilton Docker Mouldings Ltd, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Sonceboz
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Electric Vehicle Type:
BEV
HEV
By Mechanism:
Active System
Passive System
By Vehicle Type:
Light-Duty Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Application:
Air Dam
Diffuser
Gap Fairing
Grille Shutter
Side Skirts
Spoiler
Wind Deflector
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
