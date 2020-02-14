GLOBAL ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Adventure motorcycles are motorcycles that ride reasonably well on paved roads and also on non-paved roads. This motorcycle needs to have a strong frame and sub-frame to be able to carry a passenger and/or travel gear. This motorcycle will need a reasonable tank size, commensurate to its fuel consumption so you ride some 200 miles before needing a refuel. This motorcycle needs to be reasonably reliable, requiring limited maintenance and be easily serviceable. More suspension, beefier frames, crash bars, larger tank sizes, mean that in general adventure bikes will be heavier than a non-adventure version of a similar motorcycle.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing popularity of long-distance touring and experiential traveling. The growth of the adventure motorcycles market is based on the growing popularity of long-distance touring. It has been observed that adventure motorcycles are better equipped with amenities required for long-distance touring. Most riders in this segment are aged between 50-54 years, followed by 45-49 years and 55-59 years. These motorcycles are expensive averaging a price more than $20,000, with clothing and gear adding another $3,000. Hence, younger riders may find it difficult to afford. However, the adoption rate of adventure motorcycles has rapidly increased as they fulfill most of the rider’s requirement in long-distance touring as well as on asphalt.

Global Adventure Motorcycles market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Adventure Motorcycles.

This report researches the worldwide Adventure Motorcycles market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Adventure Motorcycles breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Adventure Motorcycles capacity, production, value, price and market share of Adventure Motorcycles in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BMW Group

Honda Motor Company

KTM

Yamaha

Aprilia

Benelli Q.J.

Ducati Motor Holding

Kawasaki Motors Corp

Suzuki Motor

Triumph Motorcycles

Adventure Motorcycles Breakdown Data by Type

500cc-1,000cc

Above 1,000cc

Adventure Motorcycles Breakdown Data by Application

Off-Road Market

Street Market

Adventure Motorcycles Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Adventure Motorcycles capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Adventure Motorcycles manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adventure Motorcycles :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

