Global Advanced Wound Care Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global advanced wound care market was valued at USD 12,571.4 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the market is segmented into dressings, biologics and therapy devices

On the basis of Wound type, market is segmented into surgical wounds, diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers and burns

On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centers, ambulatory centres, home healthcare, clinics and community healthcare.

On the basis of distribution channels, market is segmented into direct drivers, retails. In 2018, direct tender is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global advanced wound care market competition by top players include –

Acelity L.P. Inc dominated the advanced wound care market accounting largest market share followed by Smith and Nephew, and Molnlycke Healthcare AB along with other players such as

Convatec Inc

Baxter,

Coloplast,

Ethicon. Inc

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Derma Sciences Inc.

Organogenesis Inc,,

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Paul Hartmann Limited

Continue…

