Global Advanced Wound Care Devices Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global advanced wound care dressings Market is accounted to reach USD 13,326.6 million by 2024 from USD 6,549.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.6%. in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising aging and geriatric population and technological advancement in advanced wound care dressings products, increased number of surgical procedures, government support for promoting advanced wound care products, rising incidence of diabetes. On the other hand, high cost of products and availability of substitute products hinders the market growth.

The key market players for Global advanced wound care dressings Market are listed below;

Acelity L.P. Inc

Smith and Nephew and Molyncke Healthcare

3M, ConvaTec Inc, Johnsons & Johnson Services, Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

surgical wound,

diabetic ulcers,

burns,

pressure ulcers,

venous ulcers

The Global advanced wound care dressings market is segmented on the basis of product type, wound type, end user and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the Global advanced wound care dressings market is segmented into foam dressings, hydrogels, film dressings, alginates, wound contact layer, and super absorbent dressing. In 2017, film dressings is expected to dominate the Global advanced wound care dressings market with 58.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 341.9 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of wound type, the Global advanced wound care dressings market is segmented into surgical wound, diabetic ulcers, burns, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers and others. In 2017, surgical wound is expected to dominate the Global advanced wound care dressings market with 36.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,060.0 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of end-user, the Global advanced wound care dressings market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centres, ambulatory centres, home healthcare, clinics and community healthcare. In 2017, hospital is expected to dominate the Global advanced wound care dressings market with 40.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 880.4 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 1.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global advanced wound care dressings market is segmented into direct tenders and distributor & retails. In 2017, direct tenders is expected to dominate the Global advanced wound care dressings market with 83.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 2,688.1 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. Based on geography, the

Global Global advanced wound care dressings market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global advanced wound care dressings market for 2018-2025.

