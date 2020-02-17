Global Advanced Tires Industry: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2025

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Advanced Tires Market Research Report 2019”.

Advanced tires comprise technologies such as chip-embedded, self-inflating, multi-chamber, and all-in-one tires. These technologies are expected to increase the in-vehicle convenience by significantly. These technologies help increase the durability of the tire by real-time monitoring of tire pressure. Moreover, the tire pressure within normal range also improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Hence, advanced tire technologies are expected to lower the maintenance cost of the vehicle resulting in an increasing demand for advanced tires across the globe.

This report focuses on Advanced Tires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Advanced Tires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Advanced Tires Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Continental

Michelin

Bridgestone

Pirelli

Goodyear

Sumitomo

Nokian

Yokohama

Hankook Tire

Ceat

Toyo Tire and Rubber

Market Segment by Products/Types

Chip-embedded Tires

Multi-chamber Tires

Self-inflating Tires

All-in-one Tires

Market Segment by Applications/End-Users

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

