Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Industry Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2025

Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Industry to reach USD 9.86 billion by 2025. Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Industry markets valued approximately USD 3.44 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.44% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factor fueling the growth is the growing needs of utility-scale power generation, especially at peak hours. The advanced energy storage systems significantly decrease the need for utility-scale power generation plants thereby decreases the fixed cost.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The major market players in Advanced Energy Storage Systems Industry are Alevo, LG Chem, AES Energy Storage, Maxwell Technologies Inc., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Kokam, Duke Energy and General Electronic. New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the Industry by investing in research and development.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Industry are explained below:

By Technology

Batteries

Flywheel

Thermal

Compressed Air

Molten Salt

By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

