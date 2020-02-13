Latest Update “Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Research Report 2019” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an unmanned, computer-controlled mobile transport unit used for material handling and transportation in a wide range of industries. Also known as a self-guided vehicle or self-propelled vehicle, an AGV is a vehicle that is powered by a battery or an electric motor and is able to perform tasks without human supervision or operation

The global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is valued at 600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

– The following manufacturers are covered:



Siasun

Dematic

Daifuku

CSG

JBT

DS Automotion

Meidensha

Seegrid

Aichikikai

Yonegy

Toyota

Ek Automation

AGVE Group

Atab

KSEC

– Segment by Regions



North America

Europe

China

Japan

– Segment by Type



Unit Load Type

Automated Forklift Type

Tugger Type

Others

– Segment by Application



Warehouse

Production Line

2.2 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production

3.4.1 North America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

