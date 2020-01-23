Global Advanced Authentication in Public Sector Market to Expand with Growing Need for Physical and Digital Security

The demand within the global market for advanced authentication in public sector has been rising on account of the pressing need to ensure tight security across digital platforms, restricted spaces, government buildings, and online transactions. Advanced authentication has become the word of the day across several industries and sectors on account of the seamless security provided by this mode of verification. Contrary to single-factor authentication where a user’s identity can be verified with just a username and password, advanced authentication uses multiple verification windows to authenticate a user’s identity. For this reason, advanced authentication has emerged as a more reliable and effective way of protecting the integrity of user data, information, and assets.

The contemporary scenario can safely be called as the era of digital transformation where everything, from physical infrastructure to monetary transactions, is controlled via online channels. The advent of internet of things and artificial intelligence has further strengthened the security of physical and cyber assets in recent times. Since the use of advanced authentication spans across a wide array of industries, the demand within the global advanced authentication market is projected to touch new heights. Moreover, the revenue index of the global advanced authentication market is also projected to touch new heights.

The demand dynamics of the global market for advanced authentication in public sector have been elucidated in this article by QYResearchReports. The article analyses the fettle of digital platforms to give a better review of the global market for advanced authentication to the readers.

1. Multi-Factor Authentication to Gather Popularity

Multi-factor authentication is becoming the most sought-after type of advanced authentication wherein the user has to verify a number of parameters before getting access to the secured assets. OTP, password, identification questions, and login images are some of the security checkpoints that need to be cleared by the user under multi-factor authentication. It is expected that the demand within the global market for advanced authentication in public sector would increase as more people get to know of multi-factor authentication services. Furthermore, the use of smartcards and biometrics has also become extremely popular which has also aided the growth of the global market for advanced authentication.

2. North America to Reign over other Regional Segments

The demand within the market for advanced authentication in public sector in North America has been increasing at a starry rate, majorly due to the expansive use of biometrics in large enterprises across the US and Canada. Furthermore, the market for advanced authentication in the US has also expanded on account of the popularity of multi-factor authentication in government organisations.

Some of the key players in the global market for advanced authentication in public sector are CA Technologies, Gemalto, Microsoft, Deepnet Security, and RSA Security.

