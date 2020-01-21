GLOBAL ADULT STORES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Adult Stores sell various products such as couples toys, bullet vibrators, condoms, personal lubricants, erotic lingerie, and sexual enhancement supplements

People around the globe, particularly in countries in the Americas and EMEA, are coming out to identify themselves as a part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community by accepting their sexual orientation. It has been observed that in 2016 more than 12 million people in the US identified themselves as LGBT. The purchase volume of sexual wellness products, sexual enhancement supplements, dildo, and lubricants is increasing among LGBT population due to easy availability of these products through e-commerce websites.

The adult products market will grow in the region during the estimated period due to the growing cultural and social acceptance of these products. Additionally, the rise in same-sex marriages will also fuel the need for sexual enhancement supplements in the Americas.

The global Adult Stores market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Adult Stores market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Adult Stores in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Adult Stores in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Adult Stores market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Adult Stores market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

California Exotic Novelties (CalExotics)

Doc Johnson

LELO

Reckitt Benckiser

The Pleasure Chest

Market size by Product

Condoms

Sex Toys

Personal Lubricants

Market size by End User

Adult and Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Adult Stores market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Adult Stores market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Adult Stores companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Adult Stores submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adult Stores are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Adult Stores market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

