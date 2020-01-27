Global Adult Diapers Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Adult Diapers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 135 pages with table and figures in it.

An Adult Diapers (or adult nappy) is a diaper made to be worn by a person with a body larger than that of an infant or toddler. Diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions, such as incontinence, mobility impairment, severe diarrhea or dementia. Adult Diaperss are made in various forms, including those resembling traditional child diapers, underpants, and pads resembling sanitary napkins (known as incontinence pads).

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Adult Diapers industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 3 producers account for almost 50% of the revenue market.

Europe occupied 24.85% of the consumption market in 2017. It is followed by United States, China and Japan, which respectively account for around 23.34%, 16.29% and 16.25% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of consumption.

Kimberly Clark, SCA and Unicharm are the largest manufacturer of this industry, which account for about 21.90%, 14.30% and 10.79% of the revenue market.

The average price of Adult Diapers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

For forecast, the global Adult Diapers revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate of about 5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Adult Diapers.

The worldwide market for Adult Diapers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 13400 million US$ in 2024, from 10300 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Adult Diapers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kimberly Clark

SCA

Unicharm

First Quality Enterprise

Domtar

Covidien

PBE

Medline

Hengan Group

Coco

Chiaus

Fuburg

Abena

Hartmann

PandG

Nobel Hygiene

Daio Paper

Hakujuji

Kao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pad Type

Pants Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Health Care

Fetishism and Infantilism

Astronauts

Other

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Adult Diapers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Adult Diapers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Adult Diapers in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Adult Diapers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Adult Diapers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Adult Diapers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Adult Diapers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

