Global Adult Diapers Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

An Adult Diapers (or adult nappy) is a diaper made to be worn by a person with a body larger than that of an infant or toddler. Diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions, such as incontinence, mobility impairment, severe diarrhea or dementia. Adult Diaperss are made in various forms, including those resembling traditional child diapers, underpants, and pads resembling sanitary napkins (known as incontinence pads).

For industry structure analysis, the Adult Diapers industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 3 producers account for almost 50% of the revenue market.

Europe occupied 24.85% of the consumption market in 2017. It is followed by United States, China and Japan, which respectively account for around 23.34%, 16.29% and 16.25% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of consumption.

Kimberly Clark, SCA and Unicharm are the largest manufacturer of this industry, which account for about 21.90%, 14.30% and 10.79% of the revenue market.

The average price of Adult Diapers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

For forecast, the global Adult Diapers revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate of about 5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Adult Diapers.

The global Adult Diapers market is valued at 10300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Adult Diapers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adult Diapers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kimberly Clark

SCA

Unicharm

First Quality Enterprise

Domtar

Covidien

PBE

Medline

Hengan Group

Coco

Chiaus

Fuburg

Abena

Hartmann

PandG

Nobel Hygiene

Daio Paper

Hakujuji

Kao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pad Type

Pants Type

Segment by Application

Health Care

Fetishism and Infantilism

Astronauts

Other

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Adult Diapers Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Adult Diapers Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Adult Diapers Market.

Key Adult Diapers market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

