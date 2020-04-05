Global Adrenocortical Carcinoma Drugs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Pharma & Healthcare market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Pharma & Healthcare market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The adrenocortical carcinoma drugs market has recorded the development of several advanced imaging techniques, which are non-invasive and exhibit enhanced diagnostic accuracy in the detection of adrenal lesions.

For instance, unenhanced computed tomography adrenal densitometry is used to differentiate adrenal adenomas from malignant lesions based on the presence of intracellular lipids. A combination of positron emission tomography/computed tomography is also gaining popularity among end-users for the identification of malignant and benign lesions. Similarly, multiphase computed tomography technique is being used to calculate absolute and relative percentage washout, and thereby, differentiate between benign and malignant lesions.

The key players covered in this study

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Research institute

Clinic

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

