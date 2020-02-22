Global Adhesive Tapes Market_ Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global adhesive tapes market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising usage of adhesive tapes in diverse applications, increasing demand for adhesive tapes in Asia-Pacific, and extensive adoption of adhesive tapes due to the ease of applicability.

The key market players for the global adhesive tapes market are listed below;

The market is further segmented into;

Resin Type

Technology

Backing Material

Category

Application

The global adhesive tapes market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. In 2018, acrylic segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The global adhesive tapes market is based on technology into three notable segments; water-based, solvent-based, and hot-melt-based. In 2018, the hot-melt-based segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The global adhesive tapes market is segmented based on backing material into seven notable segments; polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, polyester, foam tapes, cloth tapes, and others. In 2018, the paper segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The global adhesive tapes market is segmented based on category into two notable segments; commodity adhesive tapes and specialty adhesive tapes. In 2018, specialty adhesive tapes segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The global adhesive tapes market is segmented based on application into eleven notable segments; packaging, masking, consumer & office, healthcare, automotive, electrical & electronics, paper & printing, building & construction, retail, and others. The packaging segment is further sub-segmented into five types as acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. The masking segment is further sub-segmented into five types as acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. The consumer & office segment is further sub-segmented into five types as acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. The healthcare segment is further sub-segmented into five types as acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. The automotive segment is further sub-segmented into five types as acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. The electrical & electronics segment is further sub-segmented into five types as acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. The paper & printing segment is further sub-segmented into five types as acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. The building & construction segment is further sub-segmented into five types as acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. The retail segment is further sub-segmented into five types as acrylic, rubber, silicone, epoxy, and others. In 2018, the healthcare segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global adhesive tapes market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

