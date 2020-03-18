Global Adaptive Optics Market 2018: Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Forecast TO 2022

Global adaptive optics market will exhibit a staggering 31.3 % CAGR over the period between 2018 and 2023, in terms of revenue. Expanding at this astounding pace, the market, which had a valuation of US$ 332.20 Billion in 2018, will rise to USD 215.7 Mn by 2023 “Global Adaptive Optics Market Research Report 2018-2023” This report researches the worldwide Adaptive Optics Market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategies. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing dynamics of the Adaptive Optics Market.

Key Players

The adaptive optics market has several strong competitors who are implementing successful growth strategies which have been identified and analyzed in MRFR’s report. Prominent competitors included are Benchmark Electronics Inc, Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh, Thorlabs Inc., Boston Micromachines Corporation, Phasics Corp., Holoeye Photonics AG, Aplegen Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Synopsys Optical Solution Group, Adaptive Optics Associates IncTeledyne e2v, Iris AO Inc., Adaptica S.r.l., Active Optical Systems LLC, Flexible Optical B.V., Imagine Optic SA, Edmund Optics Inc. and others.

Market Insights

Adaptive optics (AO) technology is a rapidly growing technology with high promise, largely due to its various benefits. Used in astronomical applications, microscopy, retinal imaging systems, and optical fabrication, adaptive optics are useful in reducing optical issues by compensating for optical distortions. Primary applications of adaptive optics were in retinal imaging and have since expanded and with it its potential. Market Research Future has studied the market with care to find various growth rates and factors which impact the global adaptive optics market. Findings of the study reveal that the global adaptive optics market, which valued USD 215.7 Mn in 2017 is expected to expand at a staggering CAGR of 31.3% during the assessment period from 2018 to 2023.

Adaptive optics offer corrections to real-time images and possibly offer sharper imaging. This has a significant impact on various industry verticals such as aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and several others. Use of AO technology and its various benefits are highly useful in these industry verticals as they provide minute details. Growing investments in research and development among the above-mentioned industry verticals are expected to have a strong impact on the market. The demand for high-resolution imaging for higher scientific learning purposes as well as growing research in the healthcare sector is a major growth factor. The increasing use of adaptive optics in astronomy and aerospace applications is also encouraging market growth.

Designs which include adaptive optics are highly complex and require high skill which is somewhat lacking, thus restraining market growth. Moreover, the high initial cost of investment is expected to impact the market in a negative manner. However, the advancement that is ongoing in the AO technology and demand for sharp and properly corrected images is likely to reveal opportunities in the coming years.

Latest Industry News

Australian Astronomical Optics consortium members – the Australian National University and Macquarie University are designing a USD 23.02 Mn adaptive optics system for one of the world’s most powerful ground-based optical telescope.

The National Eye Institute is adopting adaptive optics and combining it with angiography to see live neurons in retinal imaging research.

Market Segmentation

Market components in MRFR’s report have been segmented and analyzed on the basis of component, type, end-user, and region. Components of adaptive optics include mirrors, front sensors, wavefront modulator, control systems, and others.

Types of adaptive optics include natural guide star adaptive optics (NGAO), laser guide star adaptive optics (LGAO), multi-object adaptive optics (MOAO), multi-conjugate adaptive optics (MCAO), and ground-layer adaptive optics (GLAO).

End-users of adaptive optics include military & defense, manufacturing, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

The growth rate for the global market is fairly considerable, and in the regional outlook, the North American market has been observed to have secured the largest share of the global market. Extensive applications for AO technology and the demand for it in the region is a key factor driving growth. North America has well-developed countries such as Canada and the US where there is a high adoption rate of advanced technologies. These countries have been some of the early adopters of adaptive optics. The strong presence of leading market players in the region has also played a part in the region’s leadership position in the global scenario.

Europe closely follows the North American market in terms of size. Europe also has several key competitors who participate in the global market, and a strong focus on R&D in the region has made it a prominent market in the global adaptive optics market. The region has a high potential for opportunities in the foreseeable future.

