Global Acute Care EHR Market Growing with CAGR 7% by 2023 – Top Players are Allscript, Healthland, Medhost, Meditech, IBM, eClinicalWorks and Other

A new market study, titled “Acute Care EHR Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report analyzes the acute care electronic health recorder (EHR) market by deployment (on-premise based, cloud-based), by application (personal care, pharmaceuticals), and by end user (hospitals, ambulatory care); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The acute care electronic health recorder (EHR) market is predictable to grow at a CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in acute care electronic health recorder (EHR) market include:

Cerner Corporation (Siemens) (U.S.)

Allscript (U.S.)

Healthland (U.S.)

Medhost (U.S.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Evident (CPSI) (U.S.)

Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.)

Meditech (U.S.)

Athenahealth (RazorInsights) (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Vitera Healthcare Solutions (U.S.)

eClinicalWorks (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia–Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

Australia

The Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

On the basis of development, the acute care electronic health recorder (EHR) market has been categorized into the following segments:

On-Premise Based

Cloud-Based

On the basis of application, the acute care electronic health recorder (EHR) market has been categorized into the following segments:

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of end user, the acute care electronic health recorder (EHR) market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Research Methodology

The analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Acute Care EHR Market, By Deployment

Chapter 7. Global Acute Care EHR Market, By Application

Chapter 8. Global Acute Care EHR Market, By End User

Chapter 9. Global Acute Care EHR Market, By Region

Chapter 10 Company Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

