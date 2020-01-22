Global Active Protection Systems Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Active Protection Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Active Protection System (APS) can shoot down and interrupt different number of threats such as anti-tank missiles and rocket-propelled grenades with accuracy with minimum collateral damage. Active Protection System (APS) can also provide protection from these threats in various mission applications, such as fixed sites, ships and combat vehicles among others.

The geographical split of the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, North America dominated the market followed by Europe and is expected to continue in the coming years. The U.S. is the key market for the active protection systems market for North America region as well as globally. Replacement of old technology with new advanced technology is major factor boosting the market for the U.S. active protection systems for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Europe is expected to grow at a sluggish rate for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. The U.K. is expected to be the key market for the active protection system market in Europe region. Modernization of the defense equipment is one of the major factor boosting the market for the active protection systems in the U.K.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for the forecast period. Increase in the demand of land based defense and increase in the investment in defense are some of the major factor boosting the demand of active protection systems market for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. China is expected to be the major market for Asia Pacific active protection system market. In addition, China held the largest share for the active protection systems market in Asia Pacific in 2016. It is also expected to experience healthy growth in the coming years. Geopolitical instabilities is the major factor boosting the market for the active protection systems in China during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Key players profiled in this report include The Raytheon Company (United States), SAAB AB (Sweden), KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA (Russia), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Safran Electronics & Defence (France), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Artis, LLC (United States) and Israel Military Industries (Israel).

The segments covered in the active protection system market are as follows:

Global Active Protection System Market: By Platform

Naval

Land

Airborne

Global Active Protection System Market: By System Type

Radar Decoy

Electro-Optics Jammers

Infrared Decoy

Directed Energy

Light Weapon Defense

Rocket/Missile Based

Others

Global Active Protection System Market: By End User

Defense

Homeland Security

Global Active Protection System Market: By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

