Global Active Optical Cable Market Share, Growth, Trends, Top Key Players, Market Performance and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Active Optical Cable Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Active Optical Cable market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

An active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber between the connectors to improve the cables performance. There is a rise in demand for AOC as it serves as an alternative to copper cables, due to its various advantages such as small bend radius for easy installment, low power consumption, and light weight. Applications of these cables have expanded, from high-performance computers to networking and storage with the support of many protocols. In addition, AOCs rely on different protocols, such as InfiniBand, USB, and Ethernet, for data transmission.

Data center is expected to lead the end user application of the active optical cable market. The growing demand for active optical cable in data center, worldwide is one of the key drivers of the market. The data center market also needs a broad portfolio of fiber optic modules to connect servers, switches, and storage, which is accomplished by active optical cable. Therefore, increase in the deployment of data center is a key driver of market.

In 2018, the global Active Optical Cable market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Active Optical Cable status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Active Optical Cable development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Finisar

TE

Avago

FCI

Molex

3M

Emcore Corporation

Shenzhen Gigalight

The Siemon Company

Sumitomo Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

InfiniBand

Ethernet

Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)

DisplayPort

PCI Express(PCIe)

HDMI

Thunderbolt

USB

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Data center

Consumer electronics

High-performance computing(HPC)

Telecommunication

Personal computing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Active Optical Cable status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Active Optical Cable development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Active Optical Cable are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Active Optical Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 InfiniBand

1.4.3 Ethernet

1.4.4 Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)

1.4.5 DisplayPort

1.4.6 PCI Express(PCIe)

1.4.7 HDMI

1.4.8 Thunderbolt

1.4.9 USB

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Active Optical Cable Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Data center

1.5.3 Consumer electronics

1.5.4 High-performance computing(HPC)

1.5.5 Telecommunication

1.5.6 Personal computing

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Active Optical Cable Market Size

2.2 Active Optical Cable Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Active Optical Cable Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Active Optical Cable Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Active Optical Cable Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Active Optical Cable Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Active Optical Cable Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Active Optical Cable Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Active Optical Cable Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Active Optical Cable Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Active Optical Cable Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

