In this report, the Global Active Dry Yeast Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Active Dry Yeast Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-active-dry-yeast-industry-depth-survey-2019



Active dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.

The global production of active dry yeast increases from 589.7 MT in 2010 to 862.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 9.27%. EU and China are the major manufacturing market in the world. Lessaffre Group is the world leader, which holds the 21.22% production market share in 2014. AB Mauri is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 16.63% in 2014 and Angel Yeast is the China leader with production share of 10.81% in 2014. The big companies like Lessaffre Group and AB Mauri set many overseas bases, while Angel Yeast has built a production in Egypt.

The US total production of active dry yeast increases from 64.4 MT in 2010 to 100.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 10.96%. Midwest holds 45.67% production share of US total production in 2014 while South of US holds 26.47%.

Lessaffre Group (USA) and AB Mauri (USA) are the main manufacturers in the US.

The global Active Dry Yeast market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Active Dry Yeast volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Active Dry Yeast market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri

Lallemand

Leiber

Pakmaya

Alltech

DCL Yeast

DSM

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Yeast

Giustos

Hodgson Mill

Angel Yeast

Atech Biotechnology

Jiuding Yeast

Forise Yeast

Xinghe Yeast

Sunkeen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food grade

Feed grade

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery fermentation

Feed fermentation

Wine fermentation

Others fermentation application

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-active-dry-yeast-industry-depth-survey-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com