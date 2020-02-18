Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Japan is the largest market of the activated carbon fiber (ACF), while it took up about 69% of the global total market, followed by the China, about 27% in 2017. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the China market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, activated carbon fiber (ACF) retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Especially in the developing regions, which have stronger consumption growth rate.

The worldwide market for Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.