Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Activated Bleaching Earth market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Activated Bleaching Earth market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Activated Bleaching Earth market status and forecast, categorizes the global Activated Bleaching Earth market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Activated bleaching earth also often called fuller’s earth, bleaching earth/clay. It is a type of clay mine. Activated bleaching earth is the original of bentonite, which has been treated to improve its ability to adsorb. The clay is processed with acid, upping the adsorption properties of the clay considerably.

Activated bleaching earth has many different processes, all-wet technology, fully dry technology, semiwet technology, vapour-phase technology etc. Vapour-phase technology is the most widely used because it has unique characteristics such as short production cycle, light pollution, easily control, high capacity utilization, less investment etc.

The production of activated bleaching earth distributed evenly in Southeast Asia, China, India, USA, Europe. Southeast Asia is the largest production region of activated bleaching earth in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Southeast Asia market took up about 28.80% the global market in 2015, followed by China with the share of 13.53%, India is closely followed with the share about 12.66%.

The global Activated Bleaching Earth market is valued at 1070 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Clariant

Taiko Group

BASF

APL(Amcol,Ashapura Group)

Musim Mas

W Clay Industries

Oil-Dri

Amcol(Bensan)

S&B Industrial Minerals

AMC (UK) Limited

20 Nano

U.G.A. Group

MCC

PT Tunasinti Bhaktimakmur

Baiyue

Tianyu Group

Guangxi Longan

Hangzhou Yongsheng

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

The Wet Technology

The Dry Technology

The Vapour-phase Technology

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Refining of animal oilï¼† vegetable oils

Refining of mineral oils

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Activated Bleaching Earth capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Activated Bleaching Earth manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Activated Bleaching Earth are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Activated Bleaching Earth Manufacturers

Activated Bleaching Earth Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Activated Bleaching Earth Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Activated Bleaching Earth market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

