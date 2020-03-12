Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Activated Bleaching Earth market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Activated Bleaching Earth market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Activated Bleaching Earth market status and forecast, categorizes the global Activated Bleaching Earth market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Activated bleaching earth also often called fuller’s earth, bleaching earth/clay. It is a type of clay mine. Activated bleaching earth is the original of bentonite, which has been treated to improve its ability to adsorb. The clay is processed with acid, upping the adsorption properties of the clay considerably.
Activated bleaching earth has many different processes, all-wet technology, fully dry technology, semiwet technology, vapour-phase technology etc. Vapour-phase technology is the most widely used because it has unique characteristics such as short production cycle, light pollution, easily control, high capacity utilization, less investment etc.
The production of activated bleaching earth distributed evenly in Southeast Asia, China, India, USA, Europe. Southeast Asia is the largest production region of activated bleaching earth in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Southeast Asia market took up about 28.80% the global market in 2015, followed by China with the share of 13.53%, India is closely followed with the share about 12.66%.
The global Activated Bleaching Earth market is valued at 1070 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
The Wet Technology
The Dry Technology
The Vapour-phase Technology
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Refining of animal oilï¼† vegetable oils
Refining of mineral oils
Others
