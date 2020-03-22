Global Activated Alumina Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Activated Alumina Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Activated Alumina Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Activated Alumina market status and forecast, categorizes the global Activated Alumina market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Activated alumina is a form of aluminum oxide that is very porous and bonds with certain liquids and gases without its chemical or physical form changing. Due to its high porosity, it has a high ratio of surface area to weight. It is commonly used as a desiccant, for water treatment, and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Honeywell UOP, Axens, CHALCO, BASF SE, Porocel Industries and so on.

North America is the largest production regions of Activated Alumina, with a production value market share nearly 43.69% in 2016.

The second place is China; following North America with the production value market share over 18.85% in 2016.

Activated Alumina used for Fluoride Adsorbent, Desiccant, Catalyst, Refractory Additives. And others. Report data showed that 39.92% of the Activated Alumina market demand for Catalyst in 2016.

There are two kinds of Powdered Form Activated Alumina and Sphered Form Activated Alumina. Back- end Activated Alumina is important in the Sphered Form Activated Alumina, with a Production market share nearly 84.54% in 2016.

The global Activated Alumina market is valued at 620 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Honeywell International Inc

Axens

CHALCO

Huber

BASF SE

Porocel Industries

Sumimoto

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

Jiangsu Sanji

Sorbead India

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powdered Form Activated Alumina

Sphered Form Activated Alumina

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Fluoride Adsorbent

Desiccant

Catalyst

Refractory Additives

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Activated Alumina sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Activated Alumina players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Activated Alumina are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Activated Alumina Manufacturers

Activated Alumina Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Activated Alumina Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Activated Alumina market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

