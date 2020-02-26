Global Actiaved Carbon market 2025 Global Trends, Future Opportunities with Top Players Forecast

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global Actiaved Carbon Market Research Report 2019”.

Actiaved Carbon market 2019-2025

Activated carbon is processed carbon with small, low-volume pores to increase surface area for chemical reactions and adsorption. Organic material with high carbon content is processed to manufacture activated carbon. Physical adsorption is key property of activated carbon which is helpful for purification, decaffeination, metal finishing, medicine, filters and removal of pollutant and fuel storage. Liquid and gaseous phase of activated carbon enhances its uses in removal of lead, dissolved radon, other odour-causing compounds and mercury.

Global Market Outline: Actiaved Carbon Market

The global Actiaved Carbon market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Actiaved Carbon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Actiaved Carbon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Actiaved Carbon market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Actiaved Carbon are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Veolia Water Technologies

Silcarbon Aktivkohle

Prominent Systems

Oxbow Activated Carbon

Kureha Corporation

Kuraray Co.

Ingevity

HAYCARB PVT.

Evoqua Water Technologies Llc

Donau Chemie Group

CPL Carbon Link

Carbon Activated

Cabot Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

ADA Carbon Solutions LLC

Osaka Gas

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Carbon Resources LLC

CarboTech AC

CECA SA

Clarimex Group

Siemens Water Technologies Corporation

MeadWestvaco

Market size by Product

Granular Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Extruded or Pelletized activated carbon

Other Types

Market size by End User

Medicine

Metal Extraction

Gaseous Phase Applications

Liquid Phase Applications

Other

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Actiaved Carbon market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Actiaved Carbon market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Actiaved Carbon market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Actiaved Carbon companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Actiaved Carbon submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Actiaved Carbon Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Actiaved Carbon Market Size

2.2 Actiaved Carbon Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Actiaved Carbon Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Actiaved Carbon Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Actiaved Carbon Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Actiaved Carbon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Actiaved Carbon Sales by Product

4.2 Global Actiaved Carbon Revenue by Product

4.3 Actiaved Carbon Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Actiaved Carbon Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Actiaved Carbon by Countries

6.2 North America Actiaved Carbon by Product

6.3 North America Actiaved Carbon by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Actiaved Carbon by Countries

7.2 Europe Actiaved Carbon by Product

7.3 Europe Actiaved Carbon by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Actiaved Carbon by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Actiaved Carbon by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Actiaved Carbon by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Actiaved Carbon by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Actiaved Carbon by Product

9.3 Central & South America Actiaved Carbon by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Actiaved Carbon by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Actiaved Carbon by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Actiaved Carbon by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Actiaved Carbon Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Actiaved Carbon Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Actiaved Carbon Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Actiaved Carbon Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

