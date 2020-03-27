In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-acrylonitrile-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019



Acrylonitrile is an organic compound with the formula CH2CHCN. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly pungent odor. And it is also a hazardous chemical substance and regulated as such throughout most of the world.Acrylonitrile is an important monomer for the manufacture of useful plastics such as polyacrylonitrile. It is reactive and toxic at low doses.

Acrylonitrile industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Ineos, Ascend performance Materials, AnQore, Asahi Kasei, Jilin Petrochemical Company. The production of acrylonitrile will increase to 6255.1 K MT in 2016 from 5019.6 K MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.50%. Global Acrylonitrile capacity utilization rate remained at around 82.55% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Acrylonitrile increases with the 0.13% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 51.12% of the global consumption volume in total.

Acrylonitrile has mainly two production technologies, which include propylene method and propane method. And recently, propylene method is the common method in production of acrylonitrile. As acrylonitrile is main raw material of some chemicals, the downstream application industries will need more acrylonitrile. So, acrylonitrile has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance acrylonitrile through improving technology.

The major raw materials for acrylonitrile are propylene, propane and ammonia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Acrylonitrile. The production cost of acrylonitrile is also an important factor which could impact the price of acrylonitrile. The acrylonitrile manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

The global Acrylonitrile market is valued at 10900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acrylonitrile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylonitrile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ineos

Ascend performance Materials

Cornerstone

Unigel

AnQore

Saratovorgsintez Saratov

Repsol Chemicals

Petkim

Taekwang Industrial

Formosa Plastics

Shanghai Secco Petrochemical

CPDC

Anqing Petrochemical

Asahi Kasei

Jilin Petrochemical Company

Wanda Petrochemical

Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical

Reliance Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Propylene Method

Propane Method

Segment by Application

Acrylic Fibres

ABS and SAN resins

Acrylamide

NBR

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-acrylonitrile-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com