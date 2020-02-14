Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Acrylonitrile (ACN) is an organic compound which is a colorless volatile liquid and is produced by ammonia catalysis of propylene. It has application in the production of homopolymers such as polyacrylonitrile and numerous copolymers such as styrene acrylonitrile (SAN), acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and synthetic rubbers. ABS is a thermoplastic, which is derived from acrylonitrile and exhibits the property of providing substantial weight reduction for automobiles.

North America is likely to be a promising industry over the forecast period in light of presence of robust pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. Expansion of shale gas deposits and tight oil fields by the U.S. and Canada is likely to provide easy availability of petrochemical feedstock. The ease in availability of petrochemical feedstock as a raw material for the manufacturing of ACN is expected to fuel the industry growth in near future.

The global Acrylonitrile (ACN) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acrylonitrile (ACN) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylonitrile (ACN) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ineos

Petro china

Asahi chemicals

Asahi kasei Corp.

Mitsubishi Rayon

SINOPEC

Ascend Performance Materials

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Taekwang Industrial

Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Propylene Method

Propane Method

Segment by Application

Acrylic Fibres

ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene)

SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile)

Acrylamide

NBR (nitrile-butadiene-rubber)

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylonitrile (ACN)

1.2 Acrylonitrile (ACN) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Propylene Method

1.2.3 Propane Method

2 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Acrylonitrile (ACN) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Acrylonitrile (ACN) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Acrylonitrile (ACN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Acrylonitrile (ACN) Production

