Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Globally, the packaging segment has emerged as the leading end-user segment of acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives. This is due to the essential role that packaging plays in logistics.
The major factors driving the market for global acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives are high demand for PSAs in Asia-Pacific, growth in flexible packaging industry, product innovation and rising demand for lightweight and low-emission automobiles. In addition to these factors, the growth is also driven by wide application scope in transportation, security, food & beverage and health & beauty industries.
The global pressure sensitive adhesives market is segmented as below-
On the basis of Technology
Radiation
Hot melt
Water based
Solvent based
On the basis of Chemistry
Silicone
Acrylic
Rubber
Labels
Graphics
Tapes
On the basis of End-Use Industry
Building and Construction
Medical and Healthcare
Automative and Transportation
Packaging
The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the largest regional segment of the global acrylic pressure sensitive adhesive market due to rapid rise in industrial and infrastructural developments. Other major regional players are North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa
The rising acceptance of bio-based PSAs across globe is expected to offer huge opportunity for market growth. The global market has robust opportunities owing to advancements in packaging technologies along with the increasing use of flexible packaging materials. Also, fast industrialization and increasing infrastructural developments in Asia Pacific region has huge potential for this market to grow exponentially.
Some of the key players of the global acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives market are Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Arkema Group, The 3M Company, Scapa Group PLC, Hexion, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Drytac, H.B. Fuller, Avery Dennison Corporation, DOW Corning, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., , Alfa International Corporation and Adhesive Technologies Inc. (AdTech).
Report Contents
Regional Analysis
Report Highlights
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage