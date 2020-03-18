Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

DescriptionPressure sensitive adhesives belong to those categories of adhesives which have the ability to adhere to different substrates when pressure is applied on their surface. Polar attraction to the surface of a substrate is the primary bonding mode of pressure sensitive adhesives. For manufacturing of pressure sensitive adhesives, several adhesive systems, namely, solvent based and hot melt are utilized. In case of solvent-based systems, adhesive ingredients are suspended in solvent. On the other hand in case of hot melts, thermoplastic rubbers are compounded with tackifiers, oils and antioxidants. Pressure sensitive adhesives have the property of remaining viscous and do not solidify. They are thus permanently tacky. Such adhesives possess the ability to wet surfaces with which they come in contact. These adhesives are not considered true solids. The reason behind this being that their strength decreases with an increase in temperature.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064173

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market has been valued at $8,408 million in 2016. The market is expected to garner $12,963 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.4%.

End-user/Technology

Globally, the packaging segment has emerged as the leading end-user segment of acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives. This is due to the essential role that packaging plays in logistics.

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the market for global acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives are high demand for PSAs in Asia-Pacific, growth in flexible packaging industry, product innovation and rising demand for lightweight and low-emission automobiles. In addition to these factors, the growth is also driven by wide application scope in transportation, security, food & beverage and health & beauty industries.

Market Segmentation

The global pressure sensitive adhesives market is segmented as below-

On the basis of Technology

Radiation

Hot melt

Water based

Solvent based

On the basis of Chemistry

Silicone

Acrylic

Rubber

On the basis of Application

Labels

Graphics

Tapes

On the basis of End-Use Industry

Building and Construction

Medical and Healthcare

Automative and Transportation

Packaging

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the largest regional segment of the global acrylic pressure sensitive adhesive market due to rapid rise in industrial and infrastructural developments. Other major regional players are North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa

Opportunities

The rising acceptance of bio-based PSAs across globe is expected to offer huge opportunity for market growth. The global market has robust opportunities owing to advancements in packaging technologies along with the increasing use of flexible packaging materials. Also, fast industrialization and increasing infrastructural developments in Asia Pacific region has huge potential for this market to grow exponentially.

Key Players

Some of the key players of the global acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives market are Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Arkema Group, The 3M Company, Scapa Group PLC, Hexion, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Drytac, H.B. Fuller, Avery Dennison Corporation, DOW Corning, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., , Alfa International Corporation and Adhesive Technologies Inc. (AdTech).

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights



Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key PlayersNorth America

US and Canada Market segmentsMarket Drivers, Restraints and OpportunitiesMarket Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022Supply & Demand Value ChainMarket – Current TrendsCompetition & Major CompaniesTechnology and R&D StatusPorters Five Force AnalysisStrategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key PlayersNorth AmericaUS and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific