Global Acrylic Foam Tape Sales Market Report 2018

Acrylic foam tape is a closed-cell acrylic foam, pressure-sensitive adhesive. Acrylic Foam Tapes, AFT, are high performance bonding tapes designed to provide engineered assembly solutions for a wide variety of industrial applications. These tapes are ideal for replacing mechanical fasteners and liquid adhesives in permanent applications where a very high strength bond is required.

Acrylic foam tape is primarily intended for the automotive industry. An extremely durable double-sided tape. Weather and UV tolerant. In some cases replaces rivets, screws and other mechanical fittings. Perfectfor assembling surfaces including glass, wood, some plastics, metal.

Global acrylic foam tapes market is expected to grow and gain traction during the forecast period owing to features such as huge internal strength and good flexibility reducing peeling stress. Furthermore, eco-friendly concept, shock absorption capability, and good anti-aging properties are some of the factors which are expected to fuel the global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period. Moreover, good anti-vibration properties, long-term holding power, excellent resistance to moistures & solvents, and excellent conformity are few other driving factors for global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period.

Low tack or initial bond strength of acrylic adhesive and poor adhesion to polyolefin are the factors which are expected to hamper the growth of global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period. Furthermore, high associated cost is one of the other major factor hindering the growth of global acrylic foam tapes market over the forecast period.

The global Acrylic Foam Tape market is valued at 1810 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Intertape Polymer Group

Avery Dennison (Mactac)

Scapa

Saint Gobin

Teraoka

Achem (YC Group)

Acrylic Foam Tape Company

YGZC GROUP

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Sided Tape

Double Sided Tape

Self-Stick Tape

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Building and Construction

Home appliances

Electronics

Others

