In this report, the Global Acrylic Fibers Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Acrylic Fibers Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-acrylic-fibers-depth-analysis-2019



Acrylic fiber is a synthetic fiber that closely resembles wool in its character. According to the definition of the ISO (International Standards Organization) and BISFA (International Synthetic Fiber Standardization Office), fibers which contain a minimum of 85% acrylonitrile in their chemical structure are called “Acrylic Fibers”.

Many companies have acrylonitrile plants, which would help them to control production costs. The difference price between acrylonitrile and acrylic fibers is an important factor in determining acrylic fibers profit. During past five years, global acrylic fibers price varied greatly. From 2013, global average price increased from 2831 USD/MT to 2903 USD/MT in 2014. Since 2015, price decreased greatly to 2472 USD/MT. The decrease trend continued in 2016. In 2017, acrylic fibers price started increasing.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. As there are two major production process, such as wet spinning and dry spinning. Dry spinning is an advance technology compared with wet spinning process. Currently, manufacturers in China and India are more likely to used wet spinning process except Indian Acrylics and Qilu Petrochemical (a subsidiary of Sinopec in China). Aksa in Turkey also use wet spinning process.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Acrylic Fibers will increase.

The global Acrylic Fibers market is valued at 4100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acrylic Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylic Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aksa Akrilik

Dralon

Aditya Birla Group

Exlan

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Taekwang

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Kaltex Fibers

Toray

DOLAN GmbH

SDF Group

Yousuf Dewan

Indian Acrylics

Pasupati Acrylon

Vardhman

Sinopec

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

CNPC

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

Segment by Application

Garment Industry

Home Textiles

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-acrylic-fibers-depth-analysis-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com