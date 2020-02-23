Global Acrylic Elastomers Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Increased use of acrylic elastomers in the automobile industry, advanced properties of acrylic elastomers as compared to conventional elastomers and increasing applications of acrylic elastomers in various industries has increased the growth of the market. On the other hand fluctuating price of raw materials, high prices of AEM prompting OEMs to opt for thermoplastics and regulatory issues is hampering the growth of the market.

The key market players for the global acrylic elastomers market are listed below;

Dowdupont Zeon Corporation NOK Corporation BASF SE Trelleborg AB Kuraray Co., Ltd. Der-Gom SRL Changzhou Haiba Ltd. Chengdu Dowhon Industrial Co., Ltd. Seal & Design Inc. Paromak

The market is further segmented into; Type Derivative Types End-User Application

The global acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on type into two notable segments as ethylene acrylic elastomers and acrylic co-monomer elastomers/polyacrylic (ACM). In 2018, ethylene acrylic elastomers (AEM) market will dominate the market with 54.0% shares by 2025.

The global acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on derivative type into four notable segments; ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, methyl acrylate, and ethyl hexyl acrylate. In 2018, the ethyl acrylate market will dominate the market and will grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Global acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on end-user into four notable segments; automotive, construction, industrial machinery, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, textiles, and others. In 2018, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the acrylic elastomers market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions; North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global acrylic elastomers for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

