Global Acrylic Acid Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Introduction

Acrylic acid is a pungent odourless liquid mainly used as a raw material for production of acrylic resins, acrylates and absorbent polymers. Application of Acrylic acid includes use in dispersants, flocculants, thickening agents and adhesives.

End-User

Acrylic acids can be raw materials to a lot of finished products thus it has many End-user industries. It is used as a raw material in surfactant, organic chemicals and sealant industry. Its application as dispersant makes it useful in textiles and water treatment industry. It is mainly used in personal care products and adhesive industry because of its thickening and adhesive properties.

Market Dynamics

Personal care products has been found to be the largest end user industry with a 30% market share of the total market volume. Increasing demand for adult, incontinence products due to aging population in European and Asia-Pacific markets like Japan has been the driving factor for growth of Acrylic acid in personal care products. Rising population of baby boomers in US will also drive the growth of the global acrylic acid market. Surfactant and surface coatings industry is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period which can be an opportunity for the Global acrylic acid market to grow.

Increasing demand for acrylic adhesives in high end applications that requires high shear and tensile strength as well as shock absorbent properties will be driving the growth of demand of acrylic acids in the forecast period. However, highly volatile pricing of raw material and increasing environmental regulations will be the restraining factors for the growth of acrylic acid market. As a result the manufacturers will shift their interest towards developing of bio based acrylic acid which in long run will provide new growth opportunities for acrylic acid manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The Global acrylic acid market can be segmented on basis of product such as acrylate esters, glacial acrylic acid and others. Acrylate esters account for over 51% of the total acrylic acid consumed. Acrylate esters are mainly used in surface coatings followed by adhesives, sealants, plastic additives and textiles. However, acrylate esters are going to lose market share to glacial acrylic acid and other derivatives in the forecast period. Glacial acrylic acid currently in second spot is mainly used in manufacturing super absorbent polymers and poly acrylic acid whereas the other key derivatives comprises of ammonium poly acrylate and cyano-poly acrylate.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific lead the market with a whooping share of 48%. Low manufacturing cost associated with manufacturing of Superabsorbent polymer (SAP) is one of the crucial factor for the huge market share in Asia-Pacific North America and Europe are mature markets and are shifting focus towards bio based acrylic acid.

Key Players

Major companies that are present in the market are Arkema, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd., Hexion Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, PJSC Sibur Holding.

