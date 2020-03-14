Global Acoustic Panel Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018–2025

Global Acoustic Panel Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Acoustic Panel Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Acoustic panel is used to reduce noise and control sound in many different spaces which includes both the residential and commercial spaces. They come in a large variety of sizes, types and colors. Rising urbanization in both the developed and developing countries, escalating focus on interior designing and surging disposable income of the individuals are the substantial driving factor of the market across the world. Furthermore, changing lifestyle & standard of living of the individuals is the factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. However, high cost associated with acoustic panels is one of the major restraining factor of the market in the global scenario. The regional analysis of Global Acoustic Panel Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Star-USG

• Armstrong

• Saint-Gobain

• Beiyang

• Abstracta

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

By Type:

Wooden Acoustic Panels

Mineral Wool Acoustic Panels

Fabric Acoustic Panels

Polyster Acoustic Panels

Others

By Application:

Building & Construction

Industrial

Transportation

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

