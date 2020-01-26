Global Acne Treatment Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2019-2025

Acne is considered to be among the topmost prevalent diseases in the world. The inflammatory acne segment is the largest acne type segment in the global acne treatment market. The average age of onset of acne has reduced from 14-15 years to 11-12 years due to changing demographics and social habits. Moreover, some of the misleading media content continue to encourage the habit of self-medication that often backfires, resulting in further complication.

Globally, the demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatment procedures is increasing significantly. Dermatologists prefer to treat skin diseases through the use of topical applications or less invasive procedures rather than surgical methods. More informed decision making, better patient-physician relationships and well documented procedures are leading to increasing demand for treatments pertaining to face and skin related problems. This has been driving adoption of various less painful aesthetic combination therapy procedures. Further, increasing demand for faster treatments and quicker results are factors expected to drive demand for equipment based procedures such as lasers.

In 2018, the global Acne Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Acne Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

