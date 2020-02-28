Global Acne Medicine Market Size, Status, Research, Analysis, Evolutions, Fermentation and Forecast 2019-2025

This research report titled “Global Acne Medicine Market” Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Acne Medicine Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Acne Medicine Market.

Acne is a long-term skin disease that appears because of clogged hair follicles, dead skin cells, and oil excreted from skin. It is characterized by presence of considerable number of pimples, whiteheads, blackheads, oily skin, and probable scarring. It generally affects skin with comparatively high number of sweat glands at upper part of chest, back, and face. Acne medications are drugs that are indicated for the treatment of acne. These include several prescription and over-the-counter medicines such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, oral contraceptives and many more.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the analysis period, owing to high population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness about acne medications.

In 2018, the global Acne Medicine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Acne Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acne Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allergan

Nestle (Galderma)

Johnson & Johnson

Mayne Pharma

Mylan

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Prescription Medicine

Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine

Market segment by Application, split into

Inflammatory Acne

Non-inflammatory Acne

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Acne Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Prescription Medicine

1.4.3 Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acne Medicine Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Inflammatory Acne

1.5.3 Non-inflammatory Acne

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Acne Medicine Market Size

2.2 Acne Medicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Acne Medicine Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Acne Medicine Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Acne Medicine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Acne Medicine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Acne Medicine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Acne Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Acne Medicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Acne Medicine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Acne Medicine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

