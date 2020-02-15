Global Acetylated Distarch Phosphate Market: Highlights On Evolution 2027

The Report Acetylated Distarch Phosphate Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Modified starch or starch derivatives are enzymatically and chemically treated starch used for varied starch applications in food industry, pharmaceutical, and other industrial applications. They are modified to enhance the performance in the different industrial process. Acetylated distarch phosphate is one of the modified starch obtained by treating acetic acid and phosphorylating agents. It has high stability and dissolves in low temperatures. Acetylated distarch phosphate market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well owing to sheer versatility of applications in food and beverages industry, and starch modification from various sources such as wheat, tapioca, corn, potato, and much more. Moreover, acetylated distarch phosphate provides the homogenous and uniform appearance to the food product Composition. Acetylated distarch phosphate, has the macromolecular hydrophilic group, low gelatinization temperature, high viscosity, thickening strength, and excellent adhesion. These are some of the factors that can propel the market revenue growth of acetylated distarch phosphate shortly. Based on end-use, food and pharmaceutical segment is projected to lead the global acetylated distarch phosphate market over the forecast period.

Acetylated Distarch Phosphate: Market Dynamics

Acetylated distarch phosphate market demand is increasing simultaneously with the development of food industry. It is popular and preferred due to its multi-functional properties. It offers some functional benefits such as high viscosity, thickening strength, high stability, and heat resistant quality that drives the Acetylated distarch phosphate market. Expanding food industry globally, demand for food additives, low cost of acetylated distarch phosphate compared to natural gums, and other hydrocolloids are the primary factor driving the growth of global acetylated distarch phosphate market. Moreover, advanced features such as exceptional freeze-thaw stability, resistance to breakdown under high temperature, and enhance the shelf life of food are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of acetylated distarch phosphate market over the forecast period. The Acetylated distarch phosphate market is expected to have the positive outlook in the forecast period as the demands for healthy and packaged foods are increasing. However, the fact that modified starches are partially digestible and have less calorific content than natural starch may limit the growth of the acetylated distarch phosphate market during the forecast period. Resistant namely dextrin and maltodextrin may cause abdominal bloating.

Acetylated Distarch Phosphate Market: Segmentation

The acetylated distarch phosphate market is classified by application and industrial use.

Based on application, the acetylated distarch phosphate market is segmented into the following:

Emulsifier

Stabilizer

Thickener

Dusting agent

Binder

Clouding and suspending agent

Based on Industrial Use, the acetylated distarch phosphate market is segmented into the following:

Food Industry Meat products Frozen cakes Dry mixes Sauces Cereals Salad dressings

Confectionaries

Jam Jellies and desserts

Beverages Fermented milk, flavored milk

Pharmaceutical

Acetylated Distarch Phosphate Market: Segment Overview

The acetylated distarch phosphate is segmented based on its applications and the industrial uses. In the applications segment, acetylated distarch phosphate is categorized into emulsifier that preserves the mixture which is not capable of being mixed. Stabilizer for uniform dispersal in food, thickener to increase the viscosity of the food. It is also used as a binder in coated paper and as a suspending, clouding and dusting agent.

Based on its industrial use, acetylated distarch phosphate market is used in the food industry in frozen cakes, cupcakes, muffins, cakes, cookies, sauces, jellies, jams and in beverages such as flavored milk. In the pharmaceutical industry, acetylated distarch phosphate is as a disintegrant and binder in the coated paper.

Acetylated Distarch Phosphate Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, acetylated distarch phosphate market is divided into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the acetylated distarch phosphate market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to growing large-scale development of food industry. The market in Japan and Asia Pacific is expected to have significant CAGR due to growing demand for ready-to-eat food, expanding food industry, surge in the demand for preserved foods, rapid urbanization, improving standard of living enhance the consumption of processed food are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of acetylated distarch phosphate market throughout the forecast period.

Acetylated Distarch Phosphate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the acetylated distarch phosphate market are

Sonish Starch Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Trustin Chemical Co., Ltd

Great River Ent. Co., Ltd.

Bio-Win (Kunshan) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

