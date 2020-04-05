Global Acephate Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Acephate is an organophosphate foliar insecticide, primarily used to control aphids including resistance species in vegetables and in horticulture. This colorless to white solid is applied on different crops or vegetables (carrots, tomatoes, lettuce, and potatoes) to control pests such as leaf miners, sawflies, thrips, and caterpillars in.
It is used on food crops, citrus trees, as a seed treatment, on golf courses, and in commercial or institutional facilities. It is also sprayed on golf courses, turf, and horticulture crops.
It can either can be mixed as a powder along with the vegetation soil or be sprayed over vegetation. Acephate is sold as a powder, granules, liquids, tablets, and in water-soluble packets. Acephate as a general insecticide has a residual effect of 10-15 days.
The global Acephate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Acephate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acephate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bayer
Kenvos Biotech
Hubei Sanonda
Sinon Chemical
Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. Ltd.
Rallis
Lianyungang Dongjin Chemical
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Powder
Granules
Liquids
Tables
Water-soluble packets
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Forestry
Horticulture
Others
