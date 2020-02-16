Global Accounting Software Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Accounting Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical. Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions. Most ERP solutions include an extensive accounting module, but buyers should also consider best-of-breed, standalone accounting software.

The Accounting Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Accounting Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Accounting Software competitors. Accounting Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

In 2018, the global Accounting Software market size was 11400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Accounting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Accounting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intuit

Sage

SAP

Oracle (NetSuite)

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Workday

Unit4

Xero

Yonyou

Kingdee

Acclivity

FreshBooks

Intacct

Assit cornerstone

Aplicor

Red wing

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded Accounting Software Packages

Online Solutions Accounting Software

Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Services

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Accounting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Accounting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

