Global AC Servo-Motors Market Insights, Boost Growth, Future Expectations, Key Developments and Forecast to 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global AC Servo-Motors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global AC Servo-Motors market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

A servo motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. Servo motors are utilized in industrial machine tools, CNC manufacturing machines and processes, and packaging applications. Electronic Equipment utilize servo motors because of their smooth commutation and accurate positioning. The aerospace industry makes use of servo motors in their hydraulic systems to contain system hydraulic fluid. Servo motors can be divided to DC servo motor and AC servo motor. The report covers the AC servo motors.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for servo motor in the regions Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced servo motor. Increasing of industry automation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of servo motor in some new filed such as New energy vehicles and industrial robots will drive the growth of AC servo motor.

The AC Servo-Motors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AC Servo-Motors.

This report presents the worldwide AC Servo-Motors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Yasukawa

Mitsubishi

Rexroth (Bosch)

Schneider

Fanuc

Rockwell

Lenze

SANYO DENKI

Beckhoff

Baumller Group

Nidec

Kollmorgen

Delta

Infranor

Panasonic

Parker Hannifin

Toshiba

Oriental Motor

Hitachi

AC Servo-Motors Breakdown Data by Type

Synchronous-type AC servo motor

Induction-type AC servo motor

AC Servo-Motors Breakdown Data by Application

Machine Tools

Packaging Applications

Textile

Electronic Equipment

Others

AC Servo-Motors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

AC Servo-Motors Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AC Servo-Motors :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of AC Servo-Motors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Servo-Motors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AC Servo-Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Synchronous-type AC servo motor

1.4.3 Induction-type AC servo motor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AC Servo-Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Machine Tools

1.5.3 Packaging Applications

1.5.4 Textile

1.5.5 Electronic Equipment

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AC Servo-Motors Market Size

2.1.1 Global AC Servo-Motors Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global AC Servo-Motors Production 2014-2025

2.2 AC Servo-Motors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key AC Servo-Motors Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 AC Servo-Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers AC Servo-Motors Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into AC Servo-Motors Market

2.4 Key Trends for AC Servo-Motors Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 AC Servo-Motors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 AC Servo-Motors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 AC Servo-Motors Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 AC Servo-Motors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 AC Servo-Motors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 AC Servo-Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 AC Servo-Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

