Global AC Servo-Motors Market Insights, Boost Growth, Future Expectations, Key Developments and Forecast to 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global AC Servo-Motors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global AC Servo-Motors market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.
A servo motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. Servo motors are utilized in industrial machine tools, CNC manufacturing machines and processes, and packaging applications. Electronic Equipment utilize servo motors because of their smooth commutation and accurate positioning. The aerospace industry makes use of servo motors in their hydraulic systems to contain system hydraulic fluid. Servo motors can be divided to DC servo motor and AC servo motor. The report covers the AC servo motors.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for servo motor in the regions Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced servo motor. Increasing of industry automation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of servo motor in some new filed such as New energy vehicles and industrial robots will drive the growth of AC servo motor.
The AC Servo-Motors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AC Servo-Motors.
This report presents the worldwide AC Servo-Motors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ABB
Yasukawa
Mitsubishi
Rexroth (Bosch)
Schneider
Fanuc
Rockwell
Lenze
SANYO DENKI
Beckhoff
Baumller Group
Nidec
Kollmorgen
Delta
Infranor
Panasonic
Parker Hannifin
Toshiba
Oriental Motor
Hitachi
AC Servo-Motors Breakdown Data by Type
Synchronous-type AC servo motor
Induction-type AC servo motor
AC Servo-Motors Breakdown Data by Application
Machine Tools
Packaging Applications
Textile
Electronic Equipment
Others
AC Servo-Motors Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
AC Servo-Motors Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AC Servo-Motors :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of AC Servo-Motors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AC Servo-Motors Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global AC Servo-Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Synchronous-type AC servo motor
1.4.3 Induction-type AC servo motor
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AC Servo-Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Machine Tools
1.5.3 Packaging Applications
1.5.4 Textile
1.5.5 Electronic Equipment
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global AC Servo-Motors Market Size
2.1.1 Global AC Servo-Motors Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global AC Servo-Motors Production 2014-2025
2.2 AC Servo-Motors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key AC Servo-Motors Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 AC Servo-Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers AC Servo-Motors Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into AC Servo-Motors Market
2.4 Key Trends for AC Servo-Motors Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 AC Servo-Motors Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 AC Servo-Motors Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 AC Servo-Motors Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 AC Servo-Motors Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 AC Servo-Motors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 AC Servo-Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 AC Servo-Motors Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
TOC continued…!
