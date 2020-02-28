Global AC Drives Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global AC Drives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

The alternate current drive (AC drive) is an electronic device which is used for regulating the velocity of an electric motor by fluctuating the frequency, magnetic flux, and voltage in a motor circuit. AC drives supports in develops efficiency of the system, saving energy, and minimize motor wear.

Oil & gas segment is the largest end-user of AC drives as it offers good speed controls & high energy savings.

Less maintenance, ease of use, and increasing demand for motor applications is the major factors boosting the demand for AC drives across the globe

The AC Drives market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AC Drives.

This report presents the worldwide AC Drives market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Danfoss

Schneider

Siemens

Mitsubishi

Fuji

Emerson

Hitachi

Parker Hannifin

Rockwell

Toshiba

WEG

Yaskawa

AC Drives Breakdown Data by Type

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

By Power Rating

Low Power Drives (< 40 kW)

Medium Power Drives (41 200 kW)

High Power Drives (> 200 kW)

AC Drives Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Water & wastewater

Power generation

Building Automation

Food & Beverage

Metals & Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

AC Drives Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

AC Drives Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global AC Drives status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key AC Drives manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AC Drives :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of AC Drives market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Drives Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AC Drives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low Voltage

1.4.3 Medium Voltage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AC Drives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Water & wastewater

1.5.4 Power generation

1.5.5 Building Automation

1.5.6 Food & Beverage

1.5.7 Metals & Mining

1.5.8 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AC Drives Market Size

2.1.1 Global AC Drives Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global AC Drives Production 2014-2025

2.2 AC Drives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key AC Drives Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 AC Drives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers AC Drives Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into AC Drives Market

2.4 Key Trends for AC Drives Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 AC Drives Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 AC Drives Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 AC Drives Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 AC Drives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 AC Drives Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 AC Drives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 AC Drives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 AC Drives Production by Regions

4.1 Global AC Drives Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global AC Drives Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global AC Drives Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States AC Drives Production

4.2.2 United States AC Drives Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States AC Drives Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AC Drives Production

