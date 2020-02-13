GLOBAL AC DRIVES MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS FOR FUTURE SCOPE, TREND AND DIVERSITY 2023

Global AC Drives Market – Growth,Latest Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)
Global AC Drives Market Summary:
Report on AC Drives Market (2019) gives complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.
Global AC Drives Market Overview:
The AC drives market is driven by many factors, such as urbanization, industrialization, and the ever-increasing demand for energy. Other factors that influence the market include â rising electricity prices and energy efficiency regulations. AC drives have the potential to reduce energy consumption, and offer greater return on investment and efficiency. These factors provide many opportunities for the up-gradation & retrofitting market. Moreover, saving a considerable amount of energy is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Global AC Drives Market Segmentation:
Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:
ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Co. , Danfoss Group , Mitsubishi Electrical Co. Ltd, Schneider Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc.
Regional Segmentation Includes:
China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, US, Canada, Germany, UK, france, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Chile
What are the business Opportunities for the Investors?
- Help to Identify latest Trend and emerging drivers
- Useful for SWOT Analysis of the market
- Useful for Developing business Strategies
- Helps to Identify market Growth till 2023
- Help to Understand the competitive landscape
- Major growths and Development in 2017 covered in the report
- And the latest major developments in 2018 covered in the report
Points Covered in TOC of Global AC Drives Market
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023
3.3 Investment Opportunities
3.4 Recent Trends and Developments
3.5 Government Policies and Regulation
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porterâs Five Force Analysis
6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
6.3 Threat of New Entrants
6.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
7. Global AC Drive Market Analysis, by Voltage
7.1 Low Voltage
7.2 Medium Voltage
8. Global AC Drive Market Analysis, by Application
8.1 Pump
8.2 Fan
8.3 Compressor
8.4 Conveyor
8.5 Extruder
8.6 Other Applications
9. Global AC Drive Market Analysis, by Application
9.1 Oil & Gas
9.2 Water & Wastewater
9.3 Power Generation
9.4 Building Automation
9.5 Food & Beverage
9.6 Metals & Mining
9.7 Chemicals & Petrochemicals
9.8 Others
10. Global DC Distribution Network Market Analysis, by Geography
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.1.1 China
10.1.2 India
10.1.3 Japan
10.1.4 Australia
10.1.5 South Korea
10.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Rest of North America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 United Kingdom
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Russia
10.3.5 Rest of Europe
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.4.1 UAE
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 South Africa
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
11. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Business Segmentation, Financial Analysis**, Recent Development and Analyst View)
11.1 ABB Ltd
11.2 Siemens AG
11.3 Yaskawa Electric Co.
11.4 Danfoss Group
11.5 Mitsubishi Electrical Co. Ltd
11.6 Schneider Electric Co.
11.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd
11.8 Hitachi Ltd
11.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
12.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
13. Appendix
13.1 Contact Us
13.2 Disclaimer
*List of companies is not exhaustive. Please let us know if you are interested in any company profile
**Subject to availability on public domain
To conclude, AC Drives report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.
