GLOBAL AC DRIVES MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS FOR FUTURE SCOPE, TREND AND DIVERSITY 2023

Global AC Drives Market – Growth,Latest Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

Global AC Drives Market Summary:

Report on AC Drives Market (2019) gives complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Global AC Drives Market Overview:

The AC drives market is driven by many factors, such as urbanization, industrialization, and the ever-increasing demand for energy. Other factors that influence the market include â rising electricity prices and energy efficiency regulations. AC drives have the potential to reduce energy consumption, and offer greater return on investment and efficiency. These factors provide many opportunities for the up-gradation & retrofitting market. Moreover, saving a considerable amount of energy is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Global AC Drives Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Co. , Danfoss Group , Mitsubishi Electrical Co. Ltd, Schneider Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc.

Regional Segmentation Includes:

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, US, Canada, Germany, UK, france, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Chile

– Regional and country-level analysis of the AC Drives market, by end-use.

– Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players.

– Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.

Points Covered in TOC of Global AC Drives Market

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

3.3 Investment Opportunities

3.4 Recent Trends and Developments

3.5 Government Policies and Regulation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porterâs Five Force Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7. Global AC Drive Market Analysis, by Voltage

7.1 Low Voltage

7.2 Medium Voltage

8. Global AC Drive Market Analysis, by Application

8.1 Pump

8.2 Fan

8.3 Compressor

8.4 Conveyor

8.5 Extruder

8.6 Other Applications

9. Global AC Drive Market Analysis, by Application

9.1 Oil & Gas

9.2 Water & Wastewater

9.3 Power Generation

9.4 Building Automation

9.5 Food & Beverage

9.6 Metals & Mining

9.7 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

9.8 Others

10. Global DC Distribution Network Market Analysis, by Geography

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.1.1 China

10.1.2 India

10.1.3 Japan

10.1.4 Australia

10.1.5 South Korea

10.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Rest of North America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 United Kingdom

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.4.1 UAE

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 South Africa

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

11. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Business Segmentation, Financial Analysis**, Recent Development and Analyst View)

11.1 ABB Ltd

11.2 Siemens AG

11.3 Yaskawa Electric Co.

11.4 Danfoss Group

11.5 Mitsubishi Electrical Co. Ltd

11.6 Schneider Electric Co.

11.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

11.8 Hitachi Ltd

11.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

13. Appendix

13.1 Contact Us

13.2 Disclaimer

*List of companies is not exhaustive. Please let us know if you are interested in any company profile

**Subject to availability on public domain

To conclude, AC Drives report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

