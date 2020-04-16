Global AC and DC Servo Motor Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global AC and DC Servo Motor Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global AC and DC Servo Motor Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A servo motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. Servo motors are utilized in industrial machine tools, CNC manufacturing machines and processes, and packaging applications. Electronic Equipment utilize servo motors because of their smooth commutation and accurate positioning. The aerospace industry makes use of servo motors in their hydraulic systems to contain system hydraulic fluid. Servo motors can be divided to DC servo motor and AC servo motor.

The global AC and DC Servo Motor market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AC and DC Servo Motor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AC and DC Servo Motor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Yasukawa

Mitsubishi

Rexroth (Bosch)

Schneider

Fanuc

Rockwell

Lenze

SANYO DENKI

Beckhoff

Baumüller Group

Nidec

Kollmorgen

Delta

Infranor

Panasonic

Parker Hannifin

Toshiba

Oriental Motor

Hitachi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AC Servo Motors

DC Servo Motors

Segment by Application

Machine Tools

Packaging Applications

Textile

Electronic Equipment

Others

