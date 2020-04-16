Global AC and DC Servo Motor Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global AC and DC Servo Motor Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global AC and DC Servo Motor Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A servo motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. Servo motors are utilized in industrial machine tools, CNC manufacturing machines and processes, and packaging applications. Electronic Equipment utilize servo motors because of their smooth commutation and accurate positioning. The aerospace industry makes use of servo motors in their hydraulic systems to contain system hydraulic fluid. Servo motors can be divided to DC servo motor and AC servo motor.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Yasukawa
Mitsubishi
Rexroth (Bosch)
Schneider
Fanuc
Rockwell
Lenze
SANYO DENKI
Beckhoff
Baumüller Group
Nidec
Kollmorgen
Delta
Infranor
Panasonic
Parker Hannifin
Toshiba
Oriental Motor
Hitachi
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
AC Servo Motors
DC Servo Motors
Segment by Application
Machine Tools
Packaging Applications
Textile
Electronic Equipment
Others
