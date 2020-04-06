In this report, the Global AC and DC Adapter Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global AC and DC Adapter Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

AC and DC Adapter is a type of external power supply, often enclosed in a case similar to an AC plug. Other common names include plug pack, plug-in adapter, adapter block, domestic mains adapter, line power adapter, wall wart, power brick, and power adapter. Adapters for battery-powered equipment may be described as chargers or rechargers (see also battery charger). AC adapters are used with electrical devices that require power but do not contain internal components to derive the required voltage and power from mains power. The internal circuitry of an external power supply is very similar to the design that would be used for a built-in or internal supply.

The global AC and DC adapters market will grow at a CAGR of just over 2% during the forecast period. The growing popularity and use of mobile devices like tablets, smartwatches, and smartphones is a major contributor to the growth of the global AC and DC adapters market. Since mobile technology offers consumers easy access to the Internet and also allows them to do everyday tasks like shopping, banking and work.

The global AC and DC Adapter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.02 during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AC and DC Adapter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AC and DC Adapter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Anoma

Belkin

Delta Electronics

Dialog Semiconductor

Flextronics

Jeckson Electronics

Lester Electrical

Minwa Electronics

Salcomp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AC Adapter

DC Adapter

Segment by Application

Smartphone

Laptop

Tablet

DSC

Portable Gaming Devic

Smartwatch

