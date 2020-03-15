Global A-Share Listed Oil And Natural Gas Fuel Companies – Profiles And Financial Data Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2018-2025

Oil and natural gas fuel companies refer to comprehensive oil companies engaged in the exploration, refining, sales, transportation and chemical engineering of oil and natural gas.

According to CRI, low oil prices in 2016 made Chinese crude oil producers to import large quantities of crude oil while reducing their own production. In 2016, the production volume of crude oil in China was 199.69 million tons, down by 6.9% YOY. This is the first time since 2010 that the annual production volume dipped below 200 million tons. The import of crude oil increased by 13.6% YOY to 381.01 million tons. The production volume in Tianjin, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guangdong, Shaanxi and Xinjiang exceeded 10 million tons and the total of them accounted for 90% of national production. These are the most important crude oil production areas in China. In 2016, the production volume of natural gas was 136.9 billion m3, up by 1.7% YOY. The import of natural gas increased by 22.0% YOY to 54.03 million tons. Major production areas of natural gas are Shaanxi, Sichuan and Xinjiang, the combined production volume of which account for 73.1% of the national volume.

By the end of 2016, there had been 140 oil and gas exploitation companies.

In 2016, fixed asset investment in the oil and natural gas exploitation industry decreased by 31.9% YOY to CNY 233.1 billion, bringing total assets in the industry to CNY 2,003.63 billion, which was down by 3.2% YOY. Income from main businesses reached CNY 647.03 billion, down by 16.8% YOY.

It is expected that growing Chinese economy will continue to drive the demand for oil and natural gas.

In this report, CRI analyzes 19 oil and natural gas fuel companies listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1)financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

(1) Financial Indexes

– Earnings per Share

– Book Value per Share (BPS)

– Sales per Share (SPS)

– Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

– Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

– Return on Net Worth

– Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

– Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

– Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– EBIT Margin (%)

– EBITDA Margin (%)

– Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

– Total Asset Turnover (times)

– Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

– Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

– Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

– Revenue (CNY, million)

– Operating Profit (CNY, million)

– Total Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

– Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– R&D Costs (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

– Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

– Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

– Long-term Equity Investment

– Total Assets (CNY, million)

– Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

– Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

– Total Liability (CNY, million)

– Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

– Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

– Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

– Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

– Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

– Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

– Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

– Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

– Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)