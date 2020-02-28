Global 5G Technology Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global 5G Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

5G technology is the fifth-generation wireless technology, which is in its developmental stage, and is expected to be commercialized in the coming two to three years. The technologys operational speed is expected to be several times faster than the existing wireless technologies (1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G) and significantly penetrate the 2G and 3G wireless markets. High speed, faster download speed, low cost, and expansion in the Internet of Things (IOT) market drive the 5G technology market.

The countries that are expected to be the early adopters of 5G technology are the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and China.

In 2018, the global 5G Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 5G Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm (US)

Intel (US)

Ericsson (SE)

Samsung (KR)

NEC (JP)

Mediatek (TW)

Cisco (US)

Cavium (US)

Qorvo (US)

Huawei (CN)

ZTE (CN)

Market analysis by product type

SDN

NFV

MEC

Market analysis by market

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 5G Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 5G Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

