Global 5g market overview by share, size, industry players, revenue and product demand till 2019 to 2025

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020; but it is not without its disruptions. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be on course to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. However, mobile 4G LTE will dominate in terms of volume for the next ten years at least. According to Netscribes’ research, the global 5G market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of around 97% over a five-year period and will reach a value of USD 251 Bn by 2025.

Key Growth Factors:

The main driver of 5G is the ever-increasing demand for enhanced mobile internet experiences, clubbed with smartphone adoption among users. 5G technology will address rising bandwidth requirements, demand for advanced application services, and higher acceptance of the Internet of Things (IOT).

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084270

Threats and Key Players:

Well-defined 5G standards and a clean regulatory environment will help realize the full potential of 5G services. Inadequate spectrum and infrastructure will hinder developing nations in their efforts to adopt 5G services. The top-ten global service provider companies covered in the study include:

o China Mobile

o Verizon Communications

o AT&T

o Vodafone

o Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

o Sprint Corporation

o Deutsche Telekom

o Telefónica

o América Móvil

o China Telecommunications Corporation

Related Definitions:

o Classic SIM Connection A subscriber identification module (SIM) is an integrated circuit(IC) that is designed to securely store the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) number and its related key, which are used for identification and authentication of subscribers on mobile telephony devices (such as mobile phones and computers). SIM cards are used on GSM phones, and they are required for the latest LTE-capable handsets.

o Machine-to-Machine (M2M) SIM Connection– Refers to the technologies that enable devices/ machines and sensors or “things” (within the Internet of Things) to communicate with each other, and with other Internet-enabled devices and systems.

What’s covered in the report:

o Drivers for 5G adoption, trends, and challenges in the present telecommunication industry

o Total number of global and regional SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections across (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G) generations

o Global and regional data usage for both SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections across (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G) generations

o Global and regional data traffic for both SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections across (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G) generations

o Global 5G market by applications – Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, Others)

o Potential 5G Global Landscape

Request for customization-https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10084270

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the global 5G market, the dynamics of the market, and the current state of the industry

o Understanding the global 5G market by applications – Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others)

o Understand SIM Cellular Connection and SIM M2M Cellular Connection advancements/ decay across 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G generations.

o Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609