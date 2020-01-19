Global 4D Printing Market 2018 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global 4D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 4D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global 4D Printing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AutodeskHewlett-PackardStratasys…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Programmable Carbon Fiber
Programmable Wood – Custom Printed Wood Grain
Programmable Textiles
Market segment by Application, split into
Military & Defense
Aerospace
Automotive
Textile
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:To analyze global 4D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 4D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global 4D Printing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Programmable Carbon Fiber
1.4.3 Programmable Wood – Custom Printed Wood Grain
1.4.4 Programmable Textiles
1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global 4D Printing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Military & Defense
1.5.3 Aerospace
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Textile
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends2.1 4D Printing Market Size
2.2 4D Printing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 4D Printing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 4D Printing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles12.1 Autodesk12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 4D Printing Introduction
12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in 4D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.2 Hewlett-Packard12.2.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 4D Printing Introduction
12.2.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in 4D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development
12.3 Stratasys12.3.1 Stratasys Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 4D Printing Introduction
12.3.4 Stratasys Revenue in 4D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Stratasys Recent Development
Continued…….
