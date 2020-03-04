Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market Report with Regional Analysis, Cost Structure, Regions and Forecast Until 2025

The global market status for 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid market for the present and forecasted period until 2025. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Phenolsulfonic acid (referred to as PSA) also called p-hydroxybenzenesulfonic acid, p-phenolsulfonic acid, phenol-4-sulfonic acid, is the sulfonated product of phenol is the most important additive in the acid tin plating process and also has the effect of foaming the acidic resin. In the tinplate production line of the acidic process (such as the Fluorstein process), phenolsulfonic acid is mainly used as an additive in the tin plating solution to maintain the acidity of the tin plating solution, which is Sn2+ The production provides H+ and prevents the solution’s Sn2+ dissolved oxidation into Sn4+ to keep the plating liquid It is stable and well conductive, and finally makes the tin plating layer of the tin plate produced fine, precise and uniform, with good surface finish and strong tin layer bonding force.

Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid.

This report researches the worldwide 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LANXESS

Mancuso Chemicals

Welsum Technology Corporation

AriChem, LLC

Nandadeep Chemicals

Nihon Kagaku Sangyo

Nanjing Datang Chemical

DynaChem Incorporated

Jiangsu Shengxinheng Chemical

Zaozhuang Runxin Chemical

Xingda Chemical

Changzhou Junchi Chemical

Shanghai Feige Chemical

4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

65%

75%

95%

4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Metal Industry

Electroplating

Pharmaceutical

Printing and Dyeing

Others

4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 65%

1.4.3 75%

1.4.4 95%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Metal Industry

1.5.3 Electroplating

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.5.5 Printing and Dyeing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Production

2.1.1 Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR10 and HHI)

3.3 4-Hydroxybenzenesulfonic Acid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

