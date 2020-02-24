Global 3D Scanner Market Status, Size, Industry Player, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast from 2019-2025

This research report titled “Global 3D Scanner Market Research Report 2019” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the 3D Scanner Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the 3D Scanner Market.

The global 3D Scanner market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Scanner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Scanner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexagon

Trimble Navigation

Faro Technologies

GOM MBH

Nikon Metrology NV

Topcon Corporation

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

Leica Geosystems

Creaform(Ametek)

Konica Minolta

Sirona Dental Systems

3D Systems

Z+F GmbH

3Shape

Perceptron

Basis Software

3D Digital

Maptek

Hi-target

Shanghai Digitalmanu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Short Range 3D Scanners

Laser based 3D Scanners

Segment by Application

Building

Military

Industry

Research

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 3D Scanner Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Scanner

1.2 3D Scanner Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Scanner Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Short Range 3D Scanners

1.2.3 Laser based 3D Scanners

1.3 3D Scanner Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D Scanner Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Industry

1.3.5 Research

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global 3D Scanner Market by Region

1.3.1 Global 3D Scanner Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global 3D Scanner Market Size

1.4.1 Global 3D Scanner Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global 3D Scanner Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 3D Scanner Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 3D Scanner Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 3D Scanner Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 3D Scanner Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 3D Scanner Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 3D Scanner Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 3D Scanner Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 3D Scanner Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 3D Scanner Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global 3D Scanner Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global 3D Scanner Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global 3D Scanner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America 3D Scanner Production

3.4.1 North America 3D Scanner Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America 3D Scanner Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

