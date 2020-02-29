GLOBAL 3D RADAR MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

3D radar provides for radar coverage in three dimensions; unlike the more common 2D radar which provides range and bearing, the 3D radar also provides elevation. Applications include weather monitoring, air defense, and surveillance.
Based on the range, the 3D radar market has been segmented into long range, medium range, and short range. The long range segment is expected to lead the 3D radar market in 2017. Long range 3D radar has gained popularity in recent years, owing to its growing applicability in weather monitoring applications as it helps in accurate prediction of natural calamities, such as floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and hurricanes.
This report focuses on the global 3D Radar status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
Thales
BAE Systems
Airbus
Honeywell
SAAB
Harris
Leonardo
ASELSAN
Rheinmetall
ELTA Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Long Range
Medium Range
Short Range
Market segment by Application, split into
Airborne
Ground
Naval
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Radar status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Radar development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Radar are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 3D Radar Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Long Range
1.4.3 Medium Range
1.4.4 Short Range
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 3D Radar Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Airborne
1.5.3 Ground
1.5.4 Naval
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 3D Radar Market Size
2.2 3D Radar Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3D Radar Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 3D Radar Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 3D Radar Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 3D Radar Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global 3D Radar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global 3D Radar Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 3D Radar Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 3D Radar Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Radar Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………………
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
Table 3D Radar Key Market Segments
Table Key Players 3D Radar Covered
Table Global 3D Radar Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global 3D Radar Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025
