GLOBAL 3D RADAR MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

3D radar provides for radar coverage in three dimensions; unlike the more common 2D radar which provides range and bearing, the 3D radar also provides elevation. Applications include weather monitoring, air defense, and surveillance.

Based on the range, the 3D radar market has been segmented into long range, medium range, and short range. The long range segment is expected to lead the 3D radar market in 2017. Long range 3D radar has gained popularity in recent years, owing to its growing applicability in weather monitoring applications as it helps in accurate prediction of natural calamities, such as floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and hurricanes.

In 2018, the global 3D Radar market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Radar status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Radar development in United States, Europe and China.

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Thales

BAE Systems

Airbus

Honeywell

SAAB

Harris

Leonardo

ASELSAN

Rheinmetall

ELTA Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Long Range

Medium Range

Short Range

Market segment by Application, split into

Airborne

Ground

Naval

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

