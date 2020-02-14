Global 3D Printing Metals Market to Grow at high CAGR During 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global 3D Printing Metals Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

3D printing, well known as additive manufacturing, is a novel method of manufacturing any structural parts directly from a digital model by using the laser material buildup approach. It is also called tool-less manufacturing. 3D printing can produce highly dense metallic parts in short time with high precision and accuracy. The key features of 3D printing metals such as freedom of part complex design, part consolidation, and light weight of parts are particular interests for aerospace, oil & gas, marine, and automobile applications.

Metal 3D printing has been widely adopted by the aerospace & defense industry across major regions. Titanium and its alloys are mainly used in aerospace engineering applications such as manufacturing of engine components as they offer high strength, are lightweight, and provide superior resistance to corrosion. Due to bio-compatibility, they are also used in biomedical applications such as orthopedic and dental implants as well as artificial knee and hip replacement surgeries. Titanium metal offers greater durability in terms of speed, accessibility, and affordability and is thus preferred in metal 3D printing activities for critical applications.

North America dominated the market share and is expected to display CAGR over 30% in terms of revenue. The presence of bigger companies that can afford 3D printing technology and early adoption of the technology are expected to propel the growth of the 3D printing metals market across the region.

Recent changes in the policies across the U.S. is expected to be favorable for 3D printable material growth. Policies to increase investment in defense and manufacturing sector are likely to fuel the demand of the market. Increase of R&D in the market across the region is further expected to drive the product development.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth, driven by rapidly growing manufacturing sector and high economic development in China, India, and South East Asian countries. However, high initial capital to adopt the technology is likely to restrain demand for 3D printing metal markets.

China is expected to record high growth in utilizing the technology in the automotive industry. The economy being one of the largest manufacturers of automotive is likely to support the development of the product. Favorable government regulations are expected to bolster the market further across the economy.

The global 3D Printing Metals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Printing Metals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Printing Metals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

