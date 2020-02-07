Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Thriving with the analysis of Top Players – 3D Systems, 3T RPD, Arcam, Concept Laser, EOS GmbH and EnvisionTEC” to its huge collection of research reports.
This report studies the global market size of 3D Printing Medical Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of 3D Printing Medical Devices in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The global 3D Printing Medical Devices market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
3D Systems
3T RPD
Arcam
Concept Laser
EOS GmbH
EnvisionTEC
Materialise
Prodways
Renishaw
Stratasys
Market size by Product
External Wearable Devices
Clinical Study Devices
Other
Market size by End User
Hospital
Medical Center
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of 3D Printing Medical Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global 3D Printing Medical Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of 3D Printing Medical Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Medical Devices are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 3D Printing Medical Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.